SK Chemicals to sell its PPS biz to HDC Hyundai EP
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean chemical company SK Chemicals Co. said Wednesday it will sell its polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) business to HDC Hyundai Engineering Plastics Co. amid deteriorating profitability.
The transaction, valued at 38.5 billion won (US$32.8 million), will involve the sales of the whole PPS division and its production line in the southern city of Ulsan, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company cited limitations in improving profitability and increased financial burden as reasons for the sale.
SK Chemicals entered the engineering plastic PPS business in 2013 but has been suffering losses due to sluggish sales and tougher price competition.
The PPS is an engineering plastic known for its high thermal and chemical stability, commonly used in electric vehicles and electronics industries as an alternative to metal because of its light weight.
The company said it will focus on revamping its portfolio centering on environmentally friendly businesses.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Prosecutors resummon key figures in development scandal for possible cross-examinations
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's Nuri space rocket successfully deploys dummy satellite
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy
-
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan
-
(4th LD) Former President Roh Tae-woo dies at 88
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
KT CEO apologizes for nationwide network outage