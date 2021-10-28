(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 28)

The Moon administration has aggressively pushed for an end-of-war declaration over the past four and half years to no avail. Since Moon once again urged such a declaration in his speech to the UN General Assembly in September, his administration has been hell bent on pushing it. On a trip to Washington on Oct. 12, Suh Hoon, Moon's national security advisor, explained the government's approach to his U.S. counterpart. Amb. Noh Kyu-duk, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, made a trip to Washington four days later. He said a "full-fledged working-level consultation" will start soon. Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong plans to ask for Russia's help later this week. But Washington made its position clear that it's not the time to declare an end-of-war declaration now.