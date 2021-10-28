Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 20/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 10

Jeju 20/13 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0

Busan 22/11 Sunny 10

