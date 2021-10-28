Actress Youn Yuh-jung to receive highest order of cultural merit
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung will be awarded the highest national cultural medal for her contributions to the promotion of the Korean film industry, the government said Thursday.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it will give Youn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest class of the South Korean cultural decoration, during the 2021 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony to be held at the National Theater of Korea later in the day.
The 74-year-old won best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her performance in the U.S. immigration film "Minari," becoming the first Korean to win an acting Oscar.
Singer-songwriter Lee Jang-hee and late film producer Lee Choon-yun will receive the second-highest Eungwan medal, while the third Bogwan honor will be granted to three artists, including veteran actor Park In-hwan.
The 12th edition of the annual awards ceremony is designed to recognize contributions of people in the pop culture and arts industry, and encourage them.
Two years ago, director Bong Joon-ho and actor Song Kang-ho of "Parasite" received awards after the film won the No. 1 prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
