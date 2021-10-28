SNT Motiv Q3 net income up 29.8 pct. to 22.7 bln won
All News 09:12 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- SNT Motiv Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 22.7 billion won (US$19.4 million), up 29.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 18.3 percent to 211.3 billion won.
(END)
