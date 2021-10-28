Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q3 net income up 154.5 pct. to 378.9 bln won

All News 09:32 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 378.9 billion won (US$323.1 million), up 154.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 250.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 206.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 33 percent to 7.51 trillion won.
