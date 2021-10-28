Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems Q3 net income down 0.5 pct. to 31.2 bln won

All News 09:32 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 31.2 billion won (US$26.6 million), down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 42.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 46.8 percent to 557.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 65.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!