Today in Korean history
Oct. 29
1950 -- President Rhee Syng-man visits Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, after U.N. forces regained control of the city following a successful landing at Incheon during the Korean War.
1995 -- South Korea's annual exports hit the US$100 billion mark for the first time in history.
2008 -- Pak Song-chol, a former North Korean vice president and a key player in late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung's fight against Japanese colonial rule, dies of a chronic disease at age 95.
2009 -- The Constitutional Court rules that disputed media reform laws railroaded by the ruling party are valid, despite violations in the voting process.
2013 -- South Korea and the United States agree to extend their youth internship exchange program for another five years.
2019 -- Kang Han-ok, mother of President Moon Jae-in, dies at the age of 92. Kang died at a hospital in Busan, the president's hometown located some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after reportedly suffering from an illness for a long time.
2020 -- The Supreme Court upholds a lower court ruling that sentenced former President Lee Myung-bak to 17 years in prison, a fine of 13 billion won (US$10.9 million) and a forfeiture of 5.7 billion won on embezzlement and bribery charges. Lee, who served as president from 2008-2013, was charged in April 2018 on 16 counts, including embezzlement in connection with the auto parts company DAS and receiving bribes.
