N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea rebuked the United States and other western nations Thursday for having double standards on human rights and racism, taking issue with their absence from a recent symbolic U.N. meeting.
In a note posted on the foreign ministry's website, North Korea criticized the U.S., Britain and others for not taking part in a high-level meeting at the U.N. General Assembly last month to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action that calls for racial justice.
It accused the countries of having "the darkest history" in racism and "pouring cold water" on efforts to protect and improve human rights, while claiming to be "advanced nations" and acting like "judges" in the fields.
"Before western countries dispute here and there of non-existent 'human rights problems' of others, (they) should focus on their own domestic affairs, such as systematic racism and human rights violations," it added.
In recent years, Pyongyang has increased such postings, related to diplomatic and international issues, on the website of its foreign ministry.
An official at South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said that it continues to monitor those messages considered to reflect the North Korean authorities' views. But the official pointed out that such online postings apparently carry less weight in comparison with the ministry's official statements.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's Nuri space rocket successfully deploys dummy satellite
-
(URGENT) Moon says Nuri space rocket completes all flight sequence but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
Samsung to quickly finalize U.S. fab investment: vice chairman
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
(4th LD) New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy