Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co., a major South Korean contract drugs manufacturer, on Thursday began to supply the first batch of Moderna vaccines manufactured in South Korea.
In May, the biotech unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group, signed a contract with Moderna Inc. to provide contract manufacturing organization services for the U.S. biotech company's mRNA vaccine at its plant in Songdo, Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
The first batch -- part of 2.43 million doses of Moderna vaccines to be manufactured at Samsung Biologics' third plant in Songdo -- will be used to administer both first and second shots, as well as booster shots, during the fourth quarter.
South Korea has agreed to buy 40 million doses of Moderna vaccine.
It marks the second time that COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in South Korea have been used for inoculating South Koreans.
SK Bioscience Co, the vaccine-making subsidiary of South Korea's SK Group, has been producing COVID-19 vaccines at its plant in the country by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
About 40.97 million people, or 79.8 percent of the country's 52-million population, had received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots as of Wednesday. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 36.97 million, or 72 percent.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's Nuri space rocket successfully deploys dummy satellite
-
(URGENT) Moon says Nuri space rocket completes all flight sequence but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
Samsung to quickly finalize U.S. fab investment: vice chairman
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy