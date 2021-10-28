Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:20 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported four additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,023, the defense ministry said.

A Navy officer stationed in Jinhae, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after a family member was infected, according to the ministry. Three Army draftees were also infected.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,966, or 97 percent, have been fully cured, with 57 still under treatment.

Soldiers walk outside a bus terminal in eastern Seoul on Oct. 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

