Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK to reduce issuance of monetary stabilization bonds in November

All News 11:00 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will scale down its monthly issuance of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in November from a month earlier as part of efforts to improve investors' sentiment and ease volatility in the market.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said it plans to sell 6.6 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) worth of MSBs next month, down from 9 trillion won worth of bonds scheduled to be sold this month.

The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is mainly issued by the BOK to financial institutions and individuals.

The BOK will also buy back 5 trillion won worth of the bonds next month, an amount larger than the usual 4 trillion won.

The moves are intended to enhance investors' sentiment and ease volatility in the financial market, the central bank said.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BOK bonds
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!