The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.86
2-M 0.98 0.96
3-M 1.10 1.06
6-M 1.33 1.27
12-M 1.61 1.54
