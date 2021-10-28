Naver unveils new AI-powered search service
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's dominant internet portal operator Naver Corp. on Thursday introduced a new personalized search service dubbed AiR Search.
The service, powered by Naver's artificial intelligence (AI) technology, will provide results in block units that reflect current trends and individual interests.
"AiR Search will be the beginning of a big change representing Naver's new search, as much as the 'integrated search' which has so far been the most differentiated feature," Kim Sang-Bum, director of Naver Search CIC., said during an online press conference.
Until now, integrated search results were categorized under the same verticals for every user that did not directly cater to each user's various search intentions.
With AiR Search, search results will be provided in block units that reflect current trends and individual interests, Naver said.
"Through the expanded application of AiR Search technology, we can provide personalized information so that users can explore further and access information quickly," Kim said.
