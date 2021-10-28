Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q3 net profit up 177.3 pct. to 92.5 bln won

All News 13:35 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 92.5 billion won (US$78.9 million), up 177.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 85.4 billion won, up 46.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 8.3 percent to 698.8 billion won.

The operating profit was 15.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
