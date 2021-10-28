Hyundai Steel swings to profits in Q3
All News 13:48 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 595.9 billion won (US$509.1 million), turning from a loss of 44.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 826.2 billion won, up 2373.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 31.3 percent to 5.86 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
Most Saved
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Samsung to quickly finalize U.S. fab investment: vice chairman
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
(4th LD) New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy