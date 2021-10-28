(LEAD) Hyundai Steel swings to black in Q3 on robust sales
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said on Thursday it swung to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of solid demand for key products and price hikes in line with the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Net profit reached 596 billion won (US$509 million) on a consolidated basis in the third quarter of the year, turning from a net loss of 44.7 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income for the July-September period stood at 826.2 billion won, sharply up from 33.4 billion won a year ago.
Revenue rose 31.3 percent to 5.86 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 1.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Hyundai Steel attributed the sharp turnaround to strong demand and rising steel prices.
It sold 6.18 million tons of steel plates used for shipbuilding and other premium products during the third quarter of the year, accounting for some 43 percent of the total sales.
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Samsung to quickly finalize U.S. fab investment: vice chairman
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
(4th LD) New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy