Hanwha Solutions Q3 net profit up 2 pct. to 193.4 bln won

All News 13:55 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 193.4 billion won (US$165.2 million), up 2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 178.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 233.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 2.58 trillion won.

The operating profit was 2.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
