Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q3 net profit up 119.3 pct. to 35.3 bln won
All News 13:56 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 35.3 billion won (US$30.2 million), up 119.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 34.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 2 percent to 619.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 49.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
