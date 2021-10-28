Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shifts to profits in Q3

All News 14:01 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 192.6 billion won (US$164.6 million), swinging from a loss of 77 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 141.7 billion won, up 248.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.8 percent to 3.55 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!