Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Q3 net profit up 28.6 pct. to 44.5 bln won
All News 14:05 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 44.5 billion won (US$38 million), up 28.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 301.8 billion won, up 198.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 59 percent to 7.27 trillion won.
(END)
