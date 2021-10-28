Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL E&c reports 206.2 bln won Q3 net profit.

All News 15:35 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- DL E&c Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 206.2 billion won (US$176.3 million).

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 258.9 billion won for the July-September period. Revenue was 1.8 trillion won.

The operating profit was 17.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
