Seoul stocks down for 2nd day on inflation concerns
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated for a second straight day Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the increasing inflationary pressure. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 15.94 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 3,009.55 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 608 million shares worth some 12.2 trillion won (US$10.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 661 to 210.
Foreigners sold a net 249 billion won worth of stocks, while retail investors bought 339 billion won. Institutions offloaded a net 113 billion won worth of stocks.
After a muted opening, stocks fluctuated in a tight range amid the tussle between the expectations of strong quarterly gains and concerns over rising price pressure.
Stocks turned to losses toward the session's close, in the wake of reports that the Chinese government is pushing to curb its spiking coal price.
"The steep decrease in the coal production is likely to fall short of winter demand, raising worries that the energy crunch may increase the inflation pressure globally," Daeshin Securities analyst Lee Kyung-min said.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.86 percent to 70,700 won after the company reported record sales revenue in the third quarter, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 4.93 percent to 106,500 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem jumped 3.03 percent to 850,000 won.
Among losers, Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, lost 1.64 percent to 210,000 won, internet portal operator Naver declined 0.36 percent to 413,000 won, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 1.34 percent to 886,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,169.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
(4th LD) New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy
-
Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea