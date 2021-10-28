Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Industries Q3 net income down 43.5 pct. to 7 bln won

All News 15:40 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 7 billion won (US$6 million), down 43.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 13.5 percent to 445.1 billion won.

The operating profit was 77.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
