KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BoryungPharm 14,550 DN 150
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,900 DN 700
TaekwangInd 1,001,000 DN 28,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,750 DN 60
LG Corp. 91,500 DN 3,200
Nongshim 284,000 DN 4,500
Shinsegae 251,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,600 DN 1,100
SGBC 83,700 DN 600
KAL 30,800 0
SamyangFood 82,200 DN 1,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 386,500 DN 6,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,730 UP 50
Daewoong 32,950 DN 50
Hanwha 34,600 DN 200
Youngpoong 697,000 DN 24,000
SamsungF&MIns 236,000 DN 15,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,900 0
Kogas 45,200 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,400 DN 900
SK hynix 106,500 UP 5,000
TaihanElecWire 2,275 DN 40
DongkukStlMill 17,200 DN 650
Hyundai M&F INS 26,500 DN 1,600
CJ 96,800 DN 2,100
LX INT 27,200 DN 1,200
DB HiTek 57,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,650 DN 650
KIA CORP. 86,000 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 38,600 DN 950
HITEJINRO 35,300 DN 450
Yuhan 60,800 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 102,500 DN 6,000
DL 66,700 DN 1,400
NEXENTIRE 7,660 DN 90
-
