Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 28, 2021

CHONGKUNDANG 117,000 DN 2,000
KCC 337,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 97,000 DN 2,100
AmoreG 50,600 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 210,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 13,350 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 103,000 DN 1,500
Daesang 23,950 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,160 DN 50
ORION Holdings 16,150 DN 300
Hyosung 104,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,150 DN 500
GCH Corp 29,900 UP 400
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,760 DN 90
POSCO 301,000 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 60,800 DN 4,500
SamsungElec 70,700 UP 600
NHIS 13,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 746,000 DN 4,000
DongwonInd 228,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 186,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 DN 130
SKC 171,500 DN 3,500
LS 62,800 DN 2,700
GS Retail 32,350 DN 600
GC Corp 269,500 UP 2,000
Ottogi 485,000 DN 3,500
IlyangPharm 30,350 DN 750
SK Discovery 47,800 DN 1,000
F&F Holdings 39,350 DN 1,450
GS E&C 41,250 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,740 DN 115
HtlShilla 87,700 DN 1,400
Hanssem 101,500 0
Hanmi Science 58,500 DN 800
KSOE 102,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,500 DN 1,150
OCI 130,500 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,300 DN 1,900
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!