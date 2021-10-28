KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CHONGKUNDANG 117,000 DN 2,000
KCC 337,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 97,000 DN 2,100
AmoreG 50,600 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 210,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 13,350 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 103,000 DN 1,500
Daesang 23,950 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,160 DN 50
ORION Holdings 16,150 DN 300
Hyosung 104,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,150 DN 500
GCH Corp 29,900 UP 400
LotteChilsung 158,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,760 DN 90
POSCO 301,000 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 60,800 DN 4,500
SamsungElec 70,700 UP 600
NHIS 13,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 746,000 DN 4,000
DongwonInd 228,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 186,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 DN 130
SKC 171,500 DN 3,500
LS 62,800 DN 2,700
GS Retail 32,350 DN 600
GC Corp 269,500 UP 2,000
Ottogi 485,000 DN 3,500
IlyangPharm 30,350 DN 750
SK Discovery 47,800 DN 1,000
F&F Holdings 39,350 DN 1,450
GS E&C 41,250 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,740 DN 115
HtlShilla 87,700 DN 1,400
Hanssem 101,500 0
Hanmi Science 58,500 DN 800
KSOE 102,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,500 DN 1,150
OCI 130,500 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,300 DN 1,900
(MORE)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
(4th LD) New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy
-
Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea