KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 532,000 DN 28,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,380 DN 70
SamsungElecMech 167,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiMipoDock 74,800 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 45,900 DN 400
S-Oil 101,500 DN 5,000
LG Innotek 209,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 DN 3,000
HMM 26,650 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 87,000 0
KumhoPetrochem 173,000 DN 500
KEPCO 22,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 47,750 DN 1,050
KG DONGBU STL 11,450 DN 250
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 51,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 48,300 DN 50
Mobis 263,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,350 UP 450
S-1 84,800 DN 1,800
ZINUS 74,300 DN 1,600
Hanchem 339,000 UP 3,000
DWS 53,300 DN 1,500
Handsome 43,550 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 23,350 DN 150
COWAY 79,200 DN 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 DN 500
IBK 11,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 155,000 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,800 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 5,480 DN 80
Hanon Systems 14,650 DN 200
SK 247,000 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 57,000 DN 1,500
DONGSUH 35,200 DN 950
SamsungEng 25,200 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 3,500
PanOcean 6,070 DN 170
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 500
(MORE)
-
