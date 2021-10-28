KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 30,700 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 20,300 DN 700
LG Uplus 14,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 700
KEPCO E&C 70,400 DN 3,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,750 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 0
Celltrion 215,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 26,200 UP 50
DHICO 24,200 DN 1,500
Doosanfc 50,600 DN 4,300
KT&G 81,500 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,500 UP 1,500
LG Display 19,750 UP 1,250
Kakao 125,500 DN 3,000
NCsoft 621,000 DN 18,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,500 DN 1,000
NAVER 413,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 27,850 DN 600
KIWOOM 107,500 DN 2,000
DSME 25,150 DN 300
HDSINFRA 10,350 DN 250
DWEC 6,380 DN 250
DongwonF&B 209,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 42,250 DN 1,350
LGH&H 1,182,000 DN 39,000
LGCHEM 850,000 UP 25,000
GS 42,700 DN 1,100
CJ CGV 32,200 DN 700
LIG Nex1 47,450 UP 900
Fila Holdings 37,550 DN 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 169,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,350 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,480 DN 110
KIH 86,700 DN 1,300
AMOREPACIFIC 185,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,700 DN 1,700
FOOSUNG 19,400 DN 650
SK Innovation 243,500 DN 7,500
(MORE)
