KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 27,950 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 57,800 DN 800
Hansae 23,450 DN 1,250
LX HAUSYS 70,100 DN 1,900
Youngone Corp 45,650 DN 450
CSWIND 69,300 DN 800
GKL 16,550 DN 450
KOLON IND 89,100 DN 700
HanmiPharm 268,500 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 8,910 DN 220
emart 166,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 33,350 DN 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY418 50 DN1600
KOLMAR KOREA 45,350 DN 1,150
HANJINKAL 56,900 DN 300
DoubleUGames 64,100 DN 1,800
CUCKOO 22,600 DN 600
COSMAX 125,500 DN 5,500
MANDO 63,000 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 886,000 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 59,900 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 38,450 DN 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,300 DN 300
Netmarble 123,500 DN 5,500
KRAFTON 475,000 DN 14,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63200 DN1900
ORION 119,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 UP 850
BGF Retail 162,500 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 186,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 25,550 DN 950
HYOSUNG TNC 606,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 710,000 DN 10,000
SKBS 245,500 UP 16,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,200 DN 200
KakaoBank 64,600 UP 2,600
HYBE 333,500 DN 15,000
SK ie technology 176,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 132,500 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,940 DN 150
