Zinus Q3 net profit down 10 pct. to 17.7 bln won

All News 15:49 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 17.7 billion won (US$15.2 million), down 10 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 19.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 34.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 275.1 billion won.
