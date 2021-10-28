Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Eoflow to raise 133.1 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:09 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Eoflow Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 133.1 billion won(US$113.7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 3 million common shares at a price of 45,050 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
