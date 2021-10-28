S. Korea, U.S. in speedy, serious discussions on end-of-war declaration proposal: official

Nonetheless, diplomacy is a process to narrow a gap and expand "common ground," he added, citing a string of high-level discussions between the allies since President Moon Jae-in reiterated the suggestion at the U.N. General Assembly session in September that the two Koreas and the U.S., possibly joined by China, proclaim an end to the war in a highly symbolic and political gesture for building trust. The North has called on the U.S. to retract what it calls "hostile policy."