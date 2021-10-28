Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LX Hausys Q3 net income down 94.3 pct. to 3.1 bln won

All News 16:38 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 3.1 billion won (US$2.6 million), down 94.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 11.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.6 percent to 868.3 billion won.
