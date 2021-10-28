N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
All News 16:45 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lost around 20 kilograms after previously weighing about 140 kg, but he appears to have no health issues, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying Thursday.
The National Intelligence Service gave the briefing during a parliamentary session, according to a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker.
