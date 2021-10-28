Defense minister says military will buttress peace efforts based on S. Korea-U.S. alliance
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook said Thursday that South Korea's military will back up ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula based on the strength of the country's alliance with the United States.
Suh made the remarks at a security forum in Seoul, as Seoul and Washington are striving to ensure combined military readiness in the wake of a recent series of North Korean missile launches, while coordinating efforts to resume dialogue with the recalcitrant regime.
"While maintaining the firm combined defense posture, our military will evolve and develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a great alliance," Suh said at the forum hosted by the Korea America Friendship Society, a civic group dedicated to promoting the alliance.
"Through the robust strength of the alliance, the military will prop up diplomatic endeavors for the denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added.
Touching on Washington's support for Seoul's daunting operation in August to evacuate nearly 400 Afghan people to South Korea, Suh said that the mission marked a reminder of the firm alliance "forged in blood."
During the evacuation mission, codenamed "Operation Miracle," the U.S. military provided transportation and other kinds of support to help South Korean diplomats and military personnel successfully carry out the mission.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(4th LD) S. Korea fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
(LEAD) Moon says Nuri rocket completes all flight sequences but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
-
(4th LD) S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
-
(4th LD) New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy
-
Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea