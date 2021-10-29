Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to start administering booster shots next month to people in their 50s, those who received one dose of Janssen vaccines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to belatedly come up with measures to prevent another Seongnam development scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. economic growth slows sharply in third quarter (Donga llbo)
-- DP presidential candidate's remarks on 'restaurant quota system' draw criticism (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Budget for North Korean research, human rights nearly halves in four years under Moon (Segye Times)
-- Finance ministry forecasts 19 state-owned firms to face debt crisis (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N.K. demands suspension of joint drills with U.S. in exchange for war-end declaration: spy agency (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Constitutional Court rejects first-ever impeachment of judge (Hankyoreh)
-- Constitutional Court rejects first-ever impeachment of judge (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mortgage loan interest reaches 5 pct in four years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SES announces new 'game-changing' battery (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung breaks 70 trillion won in 3Q sales (Korea Herald)
-- Minister's rare trip with Moon shows push for talks with N.K. (Korea Times)
-- Record quarterly sales for Samsung, near-record profit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
