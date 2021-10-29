Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to start administering booster shots next month to people in their 50s, those who received one dose of Janssen vaccines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to belatedly come up with measures to prevent another Seongnam development scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. economic growth slows sharply in third quarter (Donga llbo)

-- DP presidential candidate's remarks on 'restaurant quota system' draw criticism (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Budget for North Korean research, human rights nearly halves in four years under Moon (Segye Times)

-- Finance ministry forecasts 19 state-owned firms to face debt crisis (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N.K. demands suspension of joint drills with U.S. in exchange for war-end declaration: spy agency (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Constitutional Court rejects first-ever impeachment of judge (Hankyoreh)

-- Constitutional Court rejects first-ever impeachment of judge (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mortgage loan interest reaches 5 pct in four years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SES announces new 'game-changing' battery (Korea Economic Daily)

