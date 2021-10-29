(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 29)

Lee's comments are full of fundamental flaws. It is true that a number of the self-employed in Korea are being pushed over the edge because of excessive competition. So they need some kind of restructuring. But they started businesses to survive — sometimes out of desperation and sometimes after retirement. If the government introduces a system to restrict their entry into one field, existing restaurant owners could benefit, but it discriminates against new entrants. It also deprives consumers of the right to choose. A renowned online pundit wondered if the people really should get approval from a government to open restaurants. The way Lee thinks is a serious challenge to democracy and the market economy, not to mention a critical violation of our Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to choose an occupation.