U.S. state of Georgia hails SKC's substrate plant investment
ATLANTA, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. state of Georgia on Thursday welcomed SKC Co.'s decision to build a glass-based substrate plant there, saying it would help create jobs.
Hailing SKC's decision as an unprecedented big project, Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp tweeted that it would help create more jobs and shows the state is one of the supply chain hubs in America.
"400 new jobs coming to Covington, GA via SKC's $473M investment to manufacture glass-based substrates for semiconductor chips," Kemp said. "This new venture will keep us at the forefront of addressing one of our nation's most pressing supply chain roadblocks."
In Seoul, the board of SKC, a chemical unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, decided Thursday to invest US$80 million to construct a glass substrate manufacturing plant in Covington, Georgia.
SKC said it plans to make additional investments and the rest of the investments will come from its partner companies, without elaborating.
SKC said its high-powered glass substrate, a next-generation material in the field of semiconductor packing, can improve the performance of computer chip sets and the efficiency of electricity.
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
U.S. spy plane dispatched to Korea following S. Korea's rocket launch: tracker
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism