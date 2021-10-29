Gov't to raise gathering limit to 10 for capital area under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The government said Friday it will raise the private gathering limit to 10 people for the greater Seoul area and scrap business curfews on all multi-use facilities, except nightlife establishments, for four weeks starting next week under a "living with COVID-19" scheme.
A "vaccine pass" system, which requires visitors to have a vaccination certificate or negative test result, will be also introduced with a grace period for entry into nightlife establishments, such as bars and nightclubs, and indoor sports facilities.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the measures at a COVID-19 response meeting which discussed a final draft roadmap suggested by a government-private committee that aims to gradually bring people's lives back to normal.
The committee, which includes 30 experts from the private sector, earlier this week unveiled a draft roadmap for the country to gradually phase out coronavirus restrictions to help small business owners suffering from the pandemic and create sustainable virus measures as the nation's vaccination rate reached the initial target of 70 percent.
The first phase of the scheme will be enforced from Monday for four weeks.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
U.S. spy plane dispatched to Korea following S. Korea's rocket launch: tracker
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism