Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as investor sentiment was uplifted by overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.25 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,023.80 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.68 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1.39 percent.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.99 percent, and LG Electronics rose 5.74 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat at 106,500.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.48 percent, while Hyundai's smaller sister company Kia Motors rose 0.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1168.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.10 won from the previous session's close.
