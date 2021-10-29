117 suspected breakthrough COVID-19 infections reported at psychiatric ward in Changwon
CHANGWON, South Korea, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A total of 117 coronavirus cases were reported in just two days at the psychiatric ward of a hospital in the southern city of Changwon, all believed to be breakthrough infections, officials said Friday.
According to city government officials, three COVID-19 cases were first reported on Thursday and tests on other people at the ward showed that an additional 114 people were infected.
Of them, 110 were patients at the ward and the seven others were hospital employees.
All reported cases were presumed to be breakthrough cases as the patients all received two full doses of coronavirus vaccines from May to June, officials said.
The ward has remained under cohort isolation since Thursday. Local health officials are currently investigating how the outbreak occurred.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
U.S. spy plane dispatched to Korea following S. Korea's rocket launch: tracker
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
Moderna vaccines made by Samsung Biologics available in S. Korea
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs