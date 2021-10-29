SK hynix to buy local foundry firm for 576 bln won
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, said Friday it signed a deal to buy a local chip contract manufacturer for 575.68 billion won (US$492 million), as part of efforts to enhance its presence in the non-memory sector.
SK hynix said the acquisition of Key Foundry, the 8-inch wafer foundry manufacturer, from Magnus private investment partnership (PEF), will help double the company's chip contract manufacturing capacity.
Key Foundry, which is based in the central city of Cheongju, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, makes chips for power management, display drivers and microcontroller unit semiconductors.
SK hynix runs a foundry business through its affiliate SK hynix system IC, which has a similar production capacity to that of Key Foundry.
In May, SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho said the company will "review various strategic options, including capacity expansion in South Korea and mergers and acquisitions" to double its foundry production capacity to around 200,000 sheets of wafers per month.
The chipmaker said at that time it will first invest in the 8-inch foundry business to tackle global chip shortages, while helping the overseas expansion of domestic fabless companies.
SK hynix is a traditional memory chip manufacturer, with its sales of non-memory products and its foundry business only taking up 2 percent of its total revenue.
Meanwhile, the company also plans to build four additional chip fabrication factories in a semiconductor cluster in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul.
The company said construction for its first new fab is expected to start in 2024, and mass production from that facility could be possible as early as 2025.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs