Hyundai Wia Q3 net income down 76.2 pct. to 16.7 bln won
All News 15:00 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 16.7 billion won (US$14.3 million), down 76.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 31.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.8 percent to 1.77 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
