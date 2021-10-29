Go to Contents Go to Navigation

School principal arrested for allegedly installing hidden camera in women's bathroom

All News 15:26 October 29, 2021

ANYANG, South Korea, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- An elementary school principal in Anyang was placed under emergency arrest Friday for allegedly installing a hidden camera inside a bathroom of the school's female faculty.

The Anyang Dongan Police Station said it was questioning the 57-year-old principal, who is alleged to have placed a 2-4 centimeter-long camera near a toilet inside the women's bathroom at his school in the city 23 kilometers south of Seoul.

A teacher reportedly discovered the camera and reported it to school authorities. Police officials who arrived at the school after receiving a report learned that the principal was actually the one who placed the camera.

The principal reportedly admitted to installing the camera but insisted that he had no sexual intention. Police said they were conducting a digital forensic analysis of the camera.

The Gyeonggi Province's education office said it relieved the principal of his duties and launched a probe into the incident.

The office also plans to proceed with measures to discipline the principal in accordance with the results of the police investigation.

This file photo shows police officers using devices to check for hidden cameras in a public bathroom at a subway station in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Aug. 10, 2021, as part of a campaign to root out sex crimes. (Yonhap)

