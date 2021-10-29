ITC invalidates final ruling favoring Medytox over Daewoong in botulinum toxin dispute
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. trade panel has invalidated its final ruling that sided with South Korean drugmaker Medytox Inc. against its local rival Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. over a botulinum toxin strain dispute, company officials here said Friday.
In December last year, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered a 21-month ban on imports of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's botulinum products into the United States, saying the company had misappropriated trade secrets belonging to Medytox.
According to officials at Daewoong, the ITC decided to invalidate the earlier ruling that banned the imports of Nabota in the United States, which is marketed under the name, Jeuveau.
The move comes after the U.S. Courts of Appeals in July dismissed the case, ruling their appeals as "moot."
The long-running dispute began in January 2019, when Medytox -- along with development partner Allergan plc -- filed a complaint with the ITC, alleging that Daewoong Pharmaceutical stole trade secrets related to turning the deadly botulinum toxin into a wrinkle treatment and introduced the product to the U.S. market.
Daewoong Pharmaceutical has rebutted the argument, saying its botulinum toxin product has its own indigenous strain and that Medytox is trying to block U.S. imports of its rival product.
(END)
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency