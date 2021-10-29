65 pct of S. Koreans support special prosecutor probe into Seongnam development scandal: poll
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Sixty-five percent of South Koreans support an independent counsel investigation into a corruption-laden urban development scandal engulfing South Korean politics while 25 percent are against it, a survey showed Friday.
The Gallup Korea poll of 1,000 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday also showed 55 percent suspect that Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), played a part in the development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, with a purpose to give a special favor to a small private developer.
Thirty percent said Lee had no intention to give favors to the developer, the survey showed.
The scandal centers on revelations that the previously unheard-of asset management firm, Hwacheon Daeyu, and its seven affiliates reaped profits of more than 1,000 times their investments after the firm was selected as a civilian partner for the 2015 project.
The case has been the hottest issue in the country as Lee was the Seongnam mayor at that time, and Yoo Dong-gyu, one of his close aides, was arrested earlier this month on alleged bribe-taking and breach of trust regarding the project.
