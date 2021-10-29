Go to Contents Go to Navigation

65 pct of S. Koreans support special prosecutor probe into Seongnam development scandal: poll

All News 15:59 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Sixty-five percent of South Koreans support an independent counsel investigation into a corruption-laden urban development scandal engulfing South Korean politics while 25 percent are against it, a survey showed Friday.

The Gallup Korea poll of 1,000 adults conducted between Tuesday and Thursday also showed 55 percent suspect that Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), played a part in the development project in Seongnam, south of Seoul, with a purpose to give a special favor to a small private developer.

Thirty percent said Lee had no intention to give favors to the developer, the survey showed.

The scandal centers on revelations that the previously unheard-of asset management firm, Hwacheon Daeyu, and its seven affiliates reaped profits of more than 1,000 times their investments after the firm was selected as a civilian partner for the 2015 project.

The case has been the hottest issue in the country as Lee was the Seongnam mayor at that time, and Yoo Dong-gyu, one of his close aides, was arrested earlier this month on alleged bribe-taking and breach of trust regarding the project.

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) claps during his party's meeting in Seoul on Oct. 29, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#poll #DP #Lee Jae-myung
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!