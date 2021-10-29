KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 145,500 DN 12,500
GCH Corp 29,300 DN 600
LOTTE 32,700 DN 450
Hyosung 103,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,680 DN 80
POSCO 296,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 81,800 DN 1,900
DB INSURANCE 59,200 DN 1,600
HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 49,600 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 69,800 DN 900
Daewoong 31,600 DN 1,350
TaekwangInd 1,000,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,850 UP 120
KAL 30,450 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,690 DN 60
LG Corp. 91,200 DN 300
BukwangPharm 13,050 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 100,500 DN 2,500
SamyangFood 81,800 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,700 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 380,000 DN 6,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 0
BoryungPharm 14,350 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 85,100 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,450 DN 150
Shinsegae 248,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 283,500 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 7,570 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 117,500 UP 500
KCC 333,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 94,600 DN 2,400
ORION Holdings 16,000 DN 150
DOOSAN 103,000 UP 500
DL 65,700 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,700 UP 50
KIA CORP. 85,100 DN 900
HITEJINRO 34,800 DN 500
Yuhan 59,900 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 DN 3,500
