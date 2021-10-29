Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 October 29, 2021

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,000 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,250 DN 350
LX INT 27,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 17,050 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 2,255 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,250 DN 250
Daesang 23,850 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,090 DN 70
MERITZ SECU 4,660 DN 80
NHIS 13,150 UP 50
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 47,700 DN 100
LS 62,600 DN 200
GC Corp 274,500 UP 5,000
GS E&C 41,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 185,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,680 DN 50
SKC 178,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 32,200 DN 150
Ottogi 481,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 29,800 DN 550
F&F Holdings 39,000 DN 350
SK hynix 103,000 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 686,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,300 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,500 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 231,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,400 DN 500
Kogas 44,300 DN 900
Hanwha 33,500 DN 1,100
DB HiTek 57,500 0
CJ 95,800 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 103,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,850 DN 650
Hanssem 101,500 0
OCI 129,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,900 DN 2,400
KorZinc 537,000 UP 5,000
(MORE)

