KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,000 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,250 DN 350
LX INT 27,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 17,050 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 2,255 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,250 DN 250
Daesang 23,850 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,090 DN 70
MERITZ SECU 4,660 DN 80
NHIS 13,150 UP 50
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 47,700 DN 100
LS 62,600 DN 200
GC Corp 274,500 UP 5,000
GS E&C 41,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 734,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 185,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,680 DN 50
SKC 178,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 32,200 DN 150
Ottogi 481,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 29,800 DN 550
F&F Holdings 39,000 DN 350
SK hynix 103,000 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 686,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,300 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,500 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 231,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,400 DN 500
Kogas 44,300 DN 900
Hanwha 33,500 DN 1,100
DB HiTek 57,500 0
CJ 95,800 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 57,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 103,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,850 DN 650
Hanssem 101,500 0
OCI 129,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,900 DN 2,400
KorZinc 537,000 UP 5,000
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency