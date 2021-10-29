Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 October 29, 2021

SamsungHvyInd 6,380 0
HyundaiMipoDock 75,700 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 8,000
HtlShilla 87,400 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 45,200 DN 700
S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 209,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,500 DN 4,500
HMM 26,650 0
HYUNDAI WIA 84,100 DN 2,900
KEPCO 22,600 DN 100
SamsungSecu 47,350 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 252,000 DN 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,000 DN 350
S-1 83,300 DN 1,500
ZINUS 78,100 UP 3,800
Hanchem 329,000 DN 10,000
DWS 52,100 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,550 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 5,350 DN 130
LOTTE TOUR 20,200 DN 100
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,300 DN 1,500
Handsome 42,150 DN 1,400
Asiana Airlines 22,550 DN 800
COWAY 79,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 UP 500
IBK 11,050 DN 100
DONGSUH 34,600 DN 600
SamsungEng 24,800 DN 400
Hanon Systems 14,400 DN 250
SK 243,000 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 51,800 DN 5,200
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,020 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 250
(MORE)

