KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 6,380 0
HyundaiMipoDock 75,700 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 8,000
HtlShilla 87,400 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 45,200 DN 700
S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 209,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,500 DN 4,500
HMM 26,650 0
HYUNDAI WIA 84,100 DN 2,900
KEPCO 22,600 DN 100
SamsungSecu 47,350 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 252,000 DN 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,000 DN 350
S-1 83,300 DN 1,500
ZINUS 78,100 UP 3,800
Hanchem 329,000 DN 10,000
DWS 52,100 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,550 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 5,350 DN 130
LOTTE TOUR 20,200 DN 100
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,300 DN 1,500
Handsome 42,150 DN 1,400
Asiana Airlines 22,550 DN 800
COWAY 79,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,000 UP 500
IBK 11,050 DN 100
DONGSUH 34,600 DN 600
SamsungEng 24,800 DN 400
Hanon Systems 14,400 DN 250
SK 243,000 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 51,800 DN 5,200
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,020 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 23,850 DN 250
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
