KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 30,500 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL168000 DN500
HyundaiElev 48,250 DN 50
Kangwonland 27,800 DN 50
NAVER 407,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 125,500 0
NCsoft 627,000 UP 6,000
KIWOOM 105,000 DN 2,500
DSME 25,800 UP 650
HDSINFRA 10,500 UP 150
DWEC 6,250 DN 130
LG Display 19,700 DN 50
DongwonF&B 205,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 41,850 DN 400
LGH&H 1,171,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 836,000 DN 14,000
Celltrion 200,500 DN 15,000
LG Uplus 14,350 DN 150
KEPCO E&C 70,900 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,100 DN 400
KT&G 81,100 DN 400
DHICO 24,400 UP 200
Doosanfc 52,200 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,500 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 120,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 26,350 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,800 DN 900
KIH 87,000 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 27,650 DN 300
GS 42,250 DN 450
CJ CGV 31,950 DN 250
LIG Nex1 46,600 DN 850
Fila Holdings 37,100 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,000 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,475 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 181,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 19,950 UP 550
